Southern Ill. school district to receive safety grant

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Two Illinois school districts received school safety grants from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.
Johnson County’s Vienna School District will receive $375,000 and Wabash CUSD #348 will receive $21,248.
The School Violence Prevention Program provides up to 75 percent funding for safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools and school grounds.
“These are competitive grants, and 502 applications were received,” Congressman John Shimkus said. “The submissions from Vienna and Wabash were two of only 160 that were approved. It is quite an achievement, and I salute those who worked on them.”
Applicants submitted a project description and a budget narrative. The description addressed current school safety and planning efforts, the funding request and its integration, and implementation plan and its management, plus a sustainability plan.
The budget narrative detailed how the requested items would be used in implementing the proposed project.
