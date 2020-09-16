Phase 2 of diverging diamond proj. at Center Junction to begin Sept. 21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Phase 2 of the diverging diamond project at Center Junction will begin on Monday, September 21.
During this phase, the Missouri Department of Transportation says contractor crews will shift northbound I-55 off ramp traffic onto new pavement and close access to Veterans Memorial Drive south.
Crews will also be working on Phase 3 during this timeframe.
Phase 3 includes the operation of traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Drive. Once the Veterans Memorial Drive pavement tie-in is complete, the entrance will reopen.
All three phases include:
- Phase 1 - Shift current head-to-head traffic to use new pavement and existing westbound lanes. The northbound I-55 on ramp will be open to traffic. Construction at the northbound I-55 off ramp will be underway
- Phase 2 - Shift northbound I-55 off ramp traffic onto new pavement and close access to Veterans Memorial Drive south
- Phase 3 - Reopen access to Veterans Memorial Drive. Traffic signals will be in operation at Veterans Memorial Drive following completion of Phase 3
The three-phase approach will happen over the course of about six weeks.
During all three phases, access between Old Orchard Road in Jackson and Boulder Crest Drive in Cape Girardeau will be right in, right out only.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area.
The Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project is at I-55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.