More SEMO students show interest in E-sports during the Pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -With many changes to sports activities this semester due to COVID, SEMO students are turning to E-sports to socialize and compete.
“We’ve increased by approximately 120 students since classes started this fall,” Semo Recreational Associate Director Eric Rediger said.
Rediger believes it’s easier for them to social distance.
“Our own polytec crew came in and built custom partitions so we can actually play sitting right next to a teammate and still be divided by plexi glass,” he said.
Graduate student, Raleigh Davis, said he thinks it’s flexibility. Right now many sports do not have an option to compete at the arena and at home. “A lot of students who may have been limited in their other activities are now coming this because hey we’re still able to operate.”
Davis said it’s a simple way for them to be with their friends during a time when big gatherings aren’t encouraged. "A lot of the times you’re playing with four or five friends all the time hours on hours and you’re basically just hanging out with your friends all the time.
Rediger stated he hopes the interest in E-sports will continue to grow.
“This is just one more avenue for them to have something to do,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.