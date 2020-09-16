5 more Saline Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

5 more Saline Co. residents test positive for COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases in Saline County on September 16. (Source: wlox)
By Jessica Ladd | September 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 4:29 PM

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases in Saline County on September 16.

The individuals include:

  • Two females in their 20s
  • A female in her 30s
  • A male in his 50s
  • A male in his 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 231 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 152 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.