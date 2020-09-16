5 more Saline Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases in Saline County on September 16.
The individuals include:
- Two females in their 20s
- A female in her 30s
- A male in his 50s
- A male in his 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 231 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 152 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
