Mercy Health and Bayou Southern Catering to host prostate cancer awareness event

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and Bayou Southern Catering will host a special prostate cancer awareness event on September 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Martin Luther King Dr. in Paducah.
The event is in recognition of September’s designation as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
As part of the event Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital will be providing free information concerning prostate cancer and cancer screenings.
The health system will also provide general health information.
Attendees will receive free masks and other giveaways.
Bayou Southern Catering will operate A Taste of Louisiana food stand.
Preorders will be available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. and walk-up service will be from 1 to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.
A Taste of Louisiana will offer a variety of BBQ rib plates and sides.
To preorder food for pickup and to see the full menu, simply complete the online form .
Orders will be accepted until September 17 at 10 p.m.
The prostate cancer awareness event will take place rain or shine and masking and social distancing will be enforced.
