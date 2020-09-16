Louisville man accused of taking girlfriend’s dismembered body parts on Greyhound to Ill.

Markham, Ill. Police said the suspect’s family picked up the suspect from a bus stop in Chicago. The entire time the suspect had a suitcase filled with body parts taken from a woman. The Markham police Chief says the family says they had no idea what was in the suitcase. His family said he never unpacked or opened the suitcase, but police said a foul odor was leaking from the case. Police were called when a family member opened the suitcase and found the body parts.