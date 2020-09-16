Jackson Co. Health Department reports 26 new cases

Jackson Co. Health Department reports 26 new cases
The Jackson County Health Department reported 26 more COVID-19 cases on September 16. (Source: Sarasota County School District)
By Jessica Ladd | September 16, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 4:19 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 26 more COVID-19 cases on September 16.

  • Female – one under 10, two teens, six in their twenties, and one in her thirties
  • Male – one under 10, four in their teens, eight in their twenties, two in their thirties, and one in his sixties

They are being placed in isolation.

A 111 active cases are currently being managed.

To date, there have been 1,200 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.

Twenty-two more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1065 individuals.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.