Graves County Health Department announces 4 more cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced four more cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases in the county is 692.
“We appreciate the cooperation that we receive from so many. It shows that you care about your community.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Our only defense for the virus at this time is social distancing and hygiene. We thank those of you who are isolating yourself and taking appropriate measures when you are in public.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
