Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

The positivity rate in southern Illinois, Region 5, is 7.0 percent. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | September 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 7:57 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

The Illinois Department for Public Health reported 1,466 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in southern Illinois, Region 5, is 7.0 percent.

A total of 264,210 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 8,332 deaths.

Currently, 4,810,827 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

