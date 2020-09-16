Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.
The Illinois Department for Public Health reported 1,466 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The positivity rate in southern Illinois, Region 5, is 7.0 percent.
A total of 264,210 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 8,332 deaths.
Currently, 4,810,827 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
