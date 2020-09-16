Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,317 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The positivity rate in Missouri is 12.3 percent.
A total of 105,396 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,732 deaths.
Currently, 1,155,752 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.