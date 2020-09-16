Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | September 16, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 8:09 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 745 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky has dropped to 3.97 percent.

A total of 58,000 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,074 deaths and 10,962 recoveries.

Currently, 1,068,026 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

