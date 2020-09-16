First Alert: Small chances for isolated showers this afternoon

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible this morning in our southern counties due to tropical moist air pushing into the Heartland from Hurricane Sally.
This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Clouds and isolated showers stick around on Thursday.
A cold front will bring us drier and cooler fall-like temps on Friday and into the weekend.
Highs in the 80s return next week.
