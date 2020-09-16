Double murder suspect caught in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Laurel County, Kentucky was taken into custody in Graves County Tuesday night.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph L. Benge was captured locally.
According to our sister station, WKYT, State Police took Benge into custody in Mayfield.
Law enforcement in western Kentucky were on the lookout for Benge.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office told area authorities that a phone ping showed the 40-year-old was in Mayfield and that he no longer had any facial hair.
