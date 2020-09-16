Clouds Move In This Morning

Partly cloud skies this morning with temperatures ranging from the low 50s north to the mid 60s south. Our northern counties have drier air and some light to patchy fog while our southern counties are seeing the tropical moist air pushing in so it will be slightly more humid. Today will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There will be a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Precipitation activity appear to be light-moderate with most areas staying dry.