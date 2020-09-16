Bi-County Health reports 48 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on September 16.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s
- Males: One child under 10, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and two in their 80s
Williamson County
- Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, and one in their 90s
- Females: Four in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 60s, five in their 70s, six in their 80s, three in their 90s, and one in their 100s
To date, there have been a total of 1,264 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 449 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 28 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 714 have recovered in Williamson County and 292 have recovered in Franklin County.
