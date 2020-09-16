Bell City schools move to virtual learning until Sept. 28 due to cases of COVID-19

BELL CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bell City schools will online only through September 27 after cases of COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Matt Asher, they will move from in-person classes to virtual learning starting on Thursday, September 16.
He said in-person school will resume on Monday, September 28.
In a Facebook post on the school district’s page, the superintendent said the district has six confirmed students cases and three confirmed staff cases of COVID-19.
According to the post, there was a positive test case in the junior high on Wednesday, and while there are no confirmed cases in the elementary school there are some children being tested.
The school district said they surveyed families about technology needs earlier in the school year. If your circumstances changed since the beginning of school, they ask that you contact your student’s building principal.
The school district will continue to serve lunch during this time. Lunch times will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the meals will be available for pickup on the side of the cafeteria, as it was during the spring.
