Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting several rounds into vehicles and buildings, as well as shooting at family members.
Billy Joe Williams, 46, of Pittsburg, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct.
At around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, September 14, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to Fowler School Road for a report of shots fired.
Deputies say during a fight with family members, Williams got a rifle from the home and shot at family members. They say he also shot several rounds into vehicles and assorted buildings on the property.
When law enforcement arrived, Williams went back into his home and refused to come out.
The Williamson County Special Response Team responded to the home. They were assisted by the Illinois State Police, Marion Police Department and Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, along with Crisis Negotiators from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department.
After several hours of negotiations, deputies say Williams was taken into custody without further incident.
He was treated at an area hospital and then taken to the sheriff’s office. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.
