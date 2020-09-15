What you need to know Sept. 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 15.
You might want a light jacket this morning.
Wake up temps are ranging in the mid-to-upper 50s in our northern counties and the low-to-mid 60s in our southern counties.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Outer cloud bands from Hurricane Sally will push into our southern counties by the afternoon, but rain is not expected.
Later tonight into early Wednesday more clouds from the tropical system will push into the Heartland. Rain chances from this system remain low.
A could front moving into the region late Wednesday into early Thursday could bring us isolated showers.
Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week and over the weekend due to the cold front. Highs will be in the 70s with dry conditions.
- Hurricane Sally, a plodding but powerful storm with winds of 90 mph, is creeping toward the northern Gulf Coast.
- Cape Girardeau Police are asking the public for help in finding a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday night that injured a pedestrian.
- Veterans can now receive some needed protection against COVID-19 at Poplar Bluff’s VA Hospital.
- Kentucky has bolstered its stockpile of personal protective equipment.
- Deadly West Coast wildfires are dividing President Donald Trump and the states' Democratic leaders over how to prevent blazes from becoming more frequent and destructive.
- The U.S. Postal Service is out with voting advice seven weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
- A drug company says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day.
- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”
- A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee are accused of imprisoning the man’s 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth.
- A drive-in movie theater is coming to the Heartland in the next several weeks.
- Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.
