Slight rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

Another really nice evening and overnight expected again. We will see a few more clouds slip into our southern counties, which will keep us slightly warmer, but most of us will still experience a great start to Wednesday. Lows tonight will range from the 50s north to the lower to mid 60s south. Rain chances continue to drop for the next few days. There is only a slight chance for a few showers, most of us will remain dry. By Friday, all of us will feel a big cool down as highs drop into the lower to mid 70s across the area. Some areas will wake up with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday morning. The seasonably cool weather stick around for the start of next week too.