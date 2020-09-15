SEMO-NASV receives $750,000 in federal funding

Specifically, SEMO-NASV and its partners will use this rural-focused grant award to: (1) Reduce violent crime against women and children and promote victim safety through investing in law enforcement, increasing prosecution, and promoting effective prevention; (2) Increase therapeutic, system navigation and community referral services to help more victims in rural communities become self-sufficient, empowered survivors; and (3) Increase safety and well-being of rural women and children by implementing proven strategies to increase awareness and prevent sexual assault.