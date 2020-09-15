SEMO-NASV receives $750,000 in federal funding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has been awarded a $750,000 federal grant from the Office on Violence Against Women for a 36-month project to sustain and expand services for child and adult victims of sexual violence in rural Southeast Missouri.
The new award builds on prior OVW grant funding of $499,951 that was initially awarded in 2017.
The new project will allow SEMO-NASV to provide direct services and support for child and adult victims of sexual assault and deliver evidence-based child abuse prevention education in eight rural Missouri counties (Bollinger, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott and Stoddard) and rural census tracts of Cape Girardeau county.
Specifically, SEMO-NASV and its partners will use this rural-focused grant award to: (1) Reduce violent crime against women and children and promote victim safety through investing in law enforcement, increasing prosecution, and promoting effective prevention; (2) Increase therapeutic, system navigation and community referral services to help more victims in rural communities become self-sufficient, empowered survivors; and (3) Increase safety and well-being of rural women and children by implementing proven strategies to increase awareness and prevent sexual assault.
