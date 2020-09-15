PPE littering in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Sikeston is warning citizens of the dangers of inappropriately discarding personal protective equipment.
Some PPE items include face masks, rubber gloves and disinfectant wipes.
As a result of increased PPE use, the environment is now becoming infected.
The city says citizens are discarding their PPE on the ground and in parking lots.
From there it can end up in storm water pipes, which leads to our streams and lakes.
Some PPE contains toxins when they decompose such as rubber gloves, which is bad for fish and wildlife.
Discarded PPE also leads to littered recreational lakes and streams and ultimately on the ocean floor.
The City is encouraging everyone to properly discard their used PPE in trash cans or waste bins.
