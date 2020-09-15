Nominating petitions to be available for John A. Logan College Board of trustees

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three six-year terms on the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees will appear on the ballot in the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.
Nominating petitions will be available on September 22, 2020, which is the first day petitions may be circulated.
Petition packets may be obtained in the President’s Office of the Administration Building on the College’s Carterville campus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals must enter the John A. Logan College campus at the west entrance and drive through a temperature check health screening.
Candidates may submit petitions and all required forms to the Office of the President beginning Monday, December 14, 2021.
The last day to file petitions is Monday, December 21, 2021.
Petitions may be filed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14 through Friday, December 18, and between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21.
