1,317 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 15.
The health department reported a total of 105,396 cases, including 1,732 deaths.
They also reported 1,021 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
The seven-day percent positive of PCR tested individuals, as of Tuesday, was 12.3 percent.
Currently, 1,155,752 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Missouri and 71,476 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.
