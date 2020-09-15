1,317 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri on Tuesday, September 15. (Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Amber Ruch | September 15, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 2:21 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 15.

The health department reported a total of 105,396 cases, including 1,732 deaths.

They also reported 1,021 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The seven-day percent positive of PCR tested individuals, as of Tuesday, was 12.3 percent.

Currently, 1,155,752 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Missouri and 71,476 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.

