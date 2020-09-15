1,466 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, September 15. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | September 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 1:23 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,466 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 15, including 20 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, a total of 4,810,827 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.

