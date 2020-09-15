New agreement announced between Alexander Cairo Port District, shipping container company

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Alexander Cairo Port District, Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District and American Patriot Container Transport announced an new agreement that could move the proposed Cairo River Port Terminal project forward.
The Alexander Cairo Port and the Plaquemines Port have both agreed to provide intermodal container-handling services for American Patriot Container Transport.
According to the container company, their patented designed liner vessels can transport 2,375 twenty-foot length containers (TEUs) – the equivalent of six trainloads of cargo or 2,375 semi-trucks.
American Patriot said the upcoming plans for the Cairo port terminal at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could serve as a vital link between the Midwest, the new Plaquemines terminal and global markets.
“The shipping industry is evolving rapidly and creating a huge opportunity for state-of-the-art inland ports like the one being developed here in Cairo,” said Sal Litrico, CEO of American Patriot Container Transport. “We’re proud to partner with Alexander Cairo Port District as we develop a cost efficient and more environmentally friendly shipping option to help keep America more competitive in the global markets.”
American Patriot states the demand for container ports projected to increase 260 percent by 2025 and their system is faster, more reliable and cost efficient while reducing the carbon footprint.
“The Mississippi River is the key to unlocking the Midwest’s supply chain advantages, and the new port in Cairo will provide a direct link to the global maritime trade sector that is set to double in the next 10 years,” said Sandy Sanders, Executive Director of the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District. “We’re look forward to working with Cairo to help drive economic growth all along the Mississippi River.”
The Alexander Cairo Port Authority has spent years developing a new port terminal.
The vision for the project is to serve as a hub for transporting agricultural products and other global goods.
“The Alexander Cairo Port will provide a resource that American industry needs to reach national and global markets, while creating economic growth and good jobs for Southern Illinois in the process,” said Larry Klein, chairman of the Alexander Cairo Port District. “We’re honored to partner with these leaders in the industry and look forward to building a facility that is ready for the future of global shipping.”
In August, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the State of Illinois would invest $40 million in the development and construction of the Cairo port.
