7 more COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health
September 15, 2020

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on September 15.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation male, in his 50′s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 70s, case status in progress

White County

  • One male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 20s, reported on September 14 was transferred to their local health department

To date, Saline County has had a total of 226 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 153 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

