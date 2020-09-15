Mizzou expels 2 students, suspends 3 for violating COVID-19 campus rules

“We have educated our community about our expectations. When we see those who willfully violate those expectations, we will take disciplinary action — up to expulsion. It is unfortunate that we had to take these actions, but we felt it was necessary. These students willfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable. We will not let the actions of a few take away the opportunity for in-person learning that more than 8,000 faculty and staff have worked so hard to accomplish for the more than 30,000 MU students. We owe it to everyone at MU and the Columbia community to adhere to the COVID policies and regulations and provide appropriate sanctions to those who violate them.”