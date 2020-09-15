Mizzou expels 2 students, suspends 3 for violating COVID-19 campus rules

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri announced two students were expelled and three were suspended violating campus rules regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to university officials, the students were expelled and suspended for “willful and knowing actions that threatened the safety of the campus and the broader Columbia community.”
This included requirements that COVID-19 positive individuals isolate and comply with social distancing requirements.
“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of taking a vigorous approach to educate our students and enforcing our COVID policies and regulations,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor. "These policies and regulations were designed to keep our students, faculty, staff and the community healthy and safe. We have seen a strong adoption of our policies and regulations. Unfortunately, a few students have violated these policies and violated the trust of their fellow community members.
“We have educated our community about our expectations. When we see those who willfully violate those expectations, we will take disciplinary action — up to expulsion. It is unfortunate that we had to take these actions, but we felt it was necessary. These students willfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable. We will not let the actions of a few take away the opportunity for in-person learning that more than 8,000 faculty and staff have worked so hard to accomplish for the more than 30,000 MU students. We owe it to everyone at MU and the Columbia community to adhere to the COVID policies and regulations and provide appropriate sanctions to those who violate them.”
Also, the university said 11 student organizations are currently under investigation for violations of the university’s policies.
As of September 11, approximately 470 student cases have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of MU policies related to COVID-19 since August 16.
According to the university, it has seen a decrease in its active case load for the past several days. The active case load dropped by 51 percent over the past 10 days, from 683 cases on Saturday, September 5 to 332 cases on Monday, September 14.
Officials continue to meet and take actions to help reduce the spread. The latest actions include the prohibition on tailgating announced by MU Athletics recently.
According to the university, typically it does not release disciplinary action against individual students or employees and will not identify the students who have been disciplined. Officials said given the seriousness of the offenses and implications for public health, they decided to release the information.
