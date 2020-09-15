Kentucky receives more than $35M to support opioid response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) has received a $35.4 million federal grant to support the continued work of the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE).
The two-year State Opioid Response (SOR) grant, awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA), aims to address the opioid crisis by increasing access to the three FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder, reducing unmet treatment need and opioid overdose-related deaths.
“Kentucky is committed to ending the opioid epidemic through establishing a comprehensive, compassionate, and science-based approach to prevention, treatment and recovery services,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Like many Kentuckians, this issue is personal for me, and I fully understand the devastating impact opioids have on individuals, families, our health care system and economy. SOR federal dollars have given us much needed support to address this epidemic at the community level. It’s making a tremendous difference.”
KORE, which is housed in the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, an agency of CHFS, first received a federal grant award in support of opioid response efforts in 2017.
Over the course of three years, it has helped lead an unprecedented expansion in opioid response services at the community level.
KORE, in partnership with numerous federal, state, and local agencies, now supports over 90 programs focused on prevention, harm reduction, treatment services, re-entry support, employment services and recovery housing.
The new funding award will allow Kentucky to continue to build on the program’s early successes while also expanding work to support evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery support services to address stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine.
To access treatment services, visit Kentucky’s treatment locator at www.findhelpnowky.org, or call Kentucky’s treatment hotline.
For additional information about treatment or substance use disorder, contact the Kentucky Help Statewide Call Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.