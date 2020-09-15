Jackson Co. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported five COVID-19 cases on September 15.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – two teens, one in her forties, one in her sixties, and one in her seventies
They are being placed in isolation.
Currently, 107 active cases are being managed.
To date, there have been 1,174 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Thirteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,043 individuals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.