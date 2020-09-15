Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | September 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 7:44 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.17 percent.

A total of 57,282 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,065 deaths and 10,918 recoveries.

Currently, 1,020,070 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

