Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.17 percent.
A total of 57,282 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,065 deaths and 10,918 recoveries.
Currently, 1,020,070 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.