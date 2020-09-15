Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 15.
The health department said the individuals are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County:
- Females - one in their 30s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s
- Males - two in their 20s and one in their 70s
Williamson County:
- Females - one child under 10, one in their 70s, three in their 80s and four in their 90s
- Males - two teenagers, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s
According to the health department, they are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community.
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,226 cases in Williamson County, including 28 deaths and 714 recoveries. In Franklin County, there have been a total of 439 cases, including one death and 292 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.