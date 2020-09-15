First Alert: Sunny, calm afternoon

(KFVS) - You might want a light jacket this morning.
Wake up temps are ranging in the mid-to-upper 50s in our northern counties and the low-to-mid 60s in our southern counties.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Outer cloud bands from Hurricane Sally will push into our southern counties by the afternoon, but rain is not expected.
Later tonight into early Wednesday more clouds from the tropical system will push into the Heartland. Rain chances from this system remain low.
A could front moving into the region late Wednesday into early Thursday could bring us isolated showers.
Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week and over the weekend due to the cold front. Highs will be in the 70s with dry conditions.
