Egyptian Health Department to host 2 drive-thru COVID-19 testing events
By Marsha Heller | September 15, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 10:08 AM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Heath Department in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events.

The first testing event will be held in White County at the Carmi Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second testing event will be held in Saline County at the movie theater at Arrow Head Plaza in Harrisburg on Sunday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

No appointment is needed.

Anyone wanting a test, six-months or older, can receive one, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Tests conducted will be by nasal swab.

Attendees are required to wear a face mask and to have a valid phone number.

Test results will be delivered by telephone.

It could take four to seven days to receive test results.

For more information on the free mobile COVID-19 testing event, call 618-273-3326

