Egyptian Health Department to host 2 drive-thru COVID-19 testing events

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Heath Department in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events.
The first testing event will be held in White County at the Carmi Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The second testing event will be held in Saline County at the movie theater at Arrow Head Plaza in Harrisburg on Sunday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.
No appointment is needed.
Anyone wanting a test, six-months or older, can receive one, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
Tests conducted will be by nasal swab.
Attendees are required to wear a face mask and to have a valid phone number.
Test results will be delivered by telephone.
It could take four to seven days to receive test results.
For more information on the free mobile COVID-19 testing event, call 618-273-3326
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.