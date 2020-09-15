Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge updates public hunting regulations

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge released updated public hunting guidelines.
Changes to the hunting program include:
- The refuge has expanded deer hunting opportunities by adding an archery deer hunt within the southern sections of the restricted hunt area. This area will be open to archery deer hunting for the first time from October 24 through November 7, 2020
- The refuge has also discontinued the daily draw for blinds within the controlled waterfowl hunt. This area of the refuge is now part of the public hunting program and is open to waterfowl hunting per refuge and state regulations
- A free General Hunting Permit is required for hunting on the refuge. This permit can be found on the front of the Crab Orchard NWR Hunting brochure. This permit must be signed to be valid and must be carried by the hunter while hunting on the refuge. Hunting maps and regulations are available at the Crab Orchard visitor center on Route 148 or by clicking here
The refuge is home to several species including trophy bucks, turkeys, small game and waterfowl.
For management purposes, the lands within the refuge have been divided into an open area and a restricted area. The restricted area contains 21,000 acres and is only open to public hunting by refuge special regulations.
The open area contains 23,000 acres where public hunting is permitted in accordance with Illinois Department of Natural Resources hunting regulations and seasons.
