Cape Girardeau police investigating reports of shots fired two days in a row

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired in two different incidents on Sunday and Monday.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, police responded to the area of College and Benton for a report of shots fired. Officers found a home in the 900 block of College had been struck by gunfire.
On Monday, September 14 around 3:35 a.m., police responded to the area of Elm Street for a report of multiple shots fired in the area.
Sgt. Hann said officers searched the area and found four shell casings in the road. He said they also found a home in the 900 block of Elm Street had been hit by gunfire.
Both cases are under investigation. The public is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information on either incident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.