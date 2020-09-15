Cape Girardeau Co. Clerk’s Office adds new website feature for absentee voters

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic is expected to bring an unprecedented call for mail-in and absentee ballots across the country.
Leaders in Cape Girardeau County said they want voters to feel secure knowing their vote is counted.
Like many states, Missouri will allow you to vote absentee if you’re more at-risk for the coronavirus.
“They can cast an absentee ballot using that reason to allow them to not have to go to the polls or not have to go out in public,” Allen Seabaugh said.
Election Supervisor Allen Seabaugh said since more people are voting absentee this year, the County Clerk’s office is adding a feature to its election website that allows you to track your ballot.
“They’ll know whether it’s been sent to them so they can be expecting it or whether it’s been received back to us so they know it’s in our hands and waiting to be counted on election day,” Seabaugh said.
“I’m really happy to see that the county clerk’s office is taking these steps,” Jonathan Kessler said.
Democratic Congressional District Chairperson Jonathan Kessler said he thinks the change will benefit Cape Girardeau voters.
“I think a lot of people are stressed about voting via mail and concerned about it, so I think this answers a lot of questions for them it gives them a little bit of something to relax and have some confidence in the system,” Kessler said.
“We just want to put information out there, put tools out there to help them to make that available at their fingertips so they can feel like they have the information they need to cast a ballot,” Seabaugh said.
He said the goal is to have this new feature up and running by the time absentee voting begins on September 22 and the clerk’s office plans to move the website to its own server to better accommodate the large number of people expected to visit the site between now and election day.
