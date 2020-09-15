Calm and Cool Tuesday Morning

Mostly clear skies this morning with temps ranging from the mid/upper 50s in our northern counties to the low/mid 60s in our southern counties during the predawn hours. Mostly sunny skies take over today warming up into the low 80s by the afternoon. Some of the outer cloud bands of Hurricane Sally will push into our southern counties by the afternoon with areas looking to stay dry.
Additional clouds from this tropical system move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. The track of Sally is trending further south meaning our chances of seeing tropical rain will remain low. We do have a cold front that will push through late Wednesday into early Thursday that could bring us isolated rain activity.
The big change will be after this front, cool temperatures in the 70s will be around to end off the week and into the weekend with dry conditions.
-Lisa
