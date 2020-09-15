Approx. 350 households under boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately 350 households are under a boil water advisory for 48 hours.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, this is for the area of West Cape Rock, Snake Hill, Tanglewood and Cape Hills.
The precautionary boil water advisory was issued until Thursday, September 17 at 5 p.m.
The water main break was caused by construction activity in the area, according to the City. There is no known contamination at this time, but the water will be tested in an abundance of caution.
Crews with the Water Division/Alliance Water Resources cannot do door-to-door notification due to the number of affected households.
The City said water from the taps at affected homes and businesses should not be consumed. It should not be used for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking or washing fruits and vegetables without boiling and cooling first. They say you should use bottled water for those activities.
