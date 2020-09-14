What you need to know Sept. 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, September 14.
Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s.
This afternoon will be sunny with a slight haze due to smoke from wildfires out West.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Clear skies tonight will lead to temperatures dropping into the low 60s to upper 50s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny.
Tropical Storm Sally will push some clouds and possibly a few isolated showers in our southern counties Tuesday night, but most of the moisture will stay south.
A cold front will push through mid-week meaning rain and some storms possible Wednesday through early Thursday.
- An officer was shot in north St. Louis City Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop.
- Several homes and other property were damaged by gunfire Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau.
- Protests broke out in response to an officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania that left a 27-year-old man dead following a domestic disturbance call.
- Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car — an apparent ambush that drew a reward for information and an angry response from the president.
- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from the state’s medical marijuana program to a state veterans agency.
- Tropical Storm Sally is expected to gain strength and strike southern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane.
- Nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said over the weekend as crews battled wildfires that have killed at least 35 from California to Washington state.
- Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected.
- In the wake of protests against racial injustice and police brutality, 19 Black families came together to purchase nearly 100 acres of land in rural Georgia in hopes of creating a safe space for Black people.
- A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday.
- Mississippi cheerleaders lined the way to a limousine as a tiny seven-year-old walked down the middle to begin her journey home after beating brain cancer.
