UT Martin ranked among top universities in the South

The University of Tennessee at Martin ranked among top universities in the South in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report (Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd | September 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 7:14 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin ranked among top universities in the South in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report in categories including best regional universities south, best colleges for veterans, best value schools and more.

UT Martin ranked 13th in the South as a top regional public institution, 30th out of all regional southern universities, 49th as a best value school in the South and tied in 52nd-place as a top performer in social mobility.

The university was also designated a veteran-friendly campus with a 17th-place ranking for best colleges for veterans in the South.

The Princeton Review also recognized UT Martin as a university among the best in the southeast in the 2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region list for the 18th consecutive year.

“UT Martin continues to provide our students with a high-quality, cost-effective education in numerous programs, and the rankings we’ve received from the U.S. News & World Report and designation by The Princeton Review are proof of our long-term commitment to helping students achieve their goals,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver.

For more information, contact the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.

