Union City students receive multiple donations, free meals for first semester

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - All students at Union City schools will receive free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
School leaders said students will also receive free meals for the weekend on the last school day of each week.
Distant learning students also qualify for the free meals.
In addition to the free meals, businesses and groups in the community continue to help Union City schools deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, representatives with Atmos Energy delivered backpacks, insulated meal pouches and water bottles to the school system for any students in need.
Atmos made similar donations to Kentucky school systems in Mayfield, Graves County and Paducah.
UC Elementary and Middle School students also have new purple lanyards to hold their face masks in place.
The lanyards are designed to keep the children’s masks around their necks and close at hand.
Second Baptist Church in Union City donated the lanyards.
