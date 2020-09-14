Tennessee reports 19 additional deaths, 2,450 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 15,369 active cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 2,450 new cases reported Monday.
TDH also reported 19 additional deaths. The state has now reported 2,097 deaths and 174,274 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 703 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.
Tennessee is nearing 2.5 million COVID-19 tests, according to TDH.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 105 new cases and six additional deaths across the county in the last 24 hours.
The health department says there have been 29,117 cases identified and 424 deaths reported in connection to the virus.
There are currently 1,399 active cases in Shelby County, accounting for 4.8% of all cases.
With new cases being reported daily, SCHD has been tracking the COVID-19 testing positivity rate in Shelby County. The rate took a dive for 9.7% during the first week of August as opposed to its 11.5% rating the week before.
In previous task force news conferences, health officials are hopeful to keep the overall positivity rate below 10%.
Health officials are also tracking health care resource utilization in the Mid-South. ICU utilization is currently at 87%, not far from reaching the red zone for capacity.
An alternate care facility has been constructed in Memphis in the event coronavirus hospitalizations get out of hand.
Several long-term care facilities are under investigation as the health department works to resolve COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff. There are 20 facilities with ongoing clusters a of Monday, September 14.
There are also several facilities that have completed their clusters. Clusters are considered completed or resolved after a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of COVID-19. There has been a total of 103 deaths across all of the facilities, according to SCHD.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
