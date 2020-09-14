St. Louis police officer shot in North City; suspect at large

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) An officer was shot in north St. Louis City Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were trying to pull over an older model red Impala with no plates at around 9:20 p.m. The car pulled over but then sped off and the officers followed. The people inside the car then started shooting at the officers in the area of 20th Street and Prairie Ave.
Chief of Police John Hayden said one of the gunshots went through the police car’s windshield and hit the officer in the right shoulder. The officer was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital and remains in stable condition.
“This is an extremely rough time to be a police officer,” Hayden said. “Officers are trying to do their jobs and they’re coming under gunfire.”
The officer shot is 35 years old and has been with the force for 12 years.
Hayden said officers found the car but no one was inside. The suspect(s) is still at large.
This is the ninth officer shot in the city this year. Just two weeks ago, officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed in the city.
