Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday, September 14, and 14 new recoveries.
The newly confirmed cases include:
- Alexander County - one man in his 30s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 50s and one woman in her 60s
- Hardin County - one man in his 50s and one woman in her 60s
- Johnson County - one man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, one man in his 40s and one man in his 50s
- Massac County - one male under 10, one male in his 10s, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 30s and one man in his 50s
- Pope County - one male under 5
- Pulaski County - two women in their 20s
- Union County - one female in her 10s, one woman in her 20s, two men in her 20s, one man in his 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 80s and one man in his 80s
Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 942 cases in the region and 719 recoveries. There are 196 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reported 24 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
A summary of the cases include:
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.