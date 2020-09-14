Southern Ill. communities receive $830K in federal grants

“When our children and grandchildren are in school, they must have a secure learning environment,” said Bost. “As a father, a grandfather, and a former first responder, school safety is an issue that is very important to me; and I couldn’t be happier to see local school districts utilizing these grants to make their classrooms safer. Getting this legislation signed into law is one of my proudest accomplishments in Congress, and I will continue to champion efforts to keep children and teachers safe at school.”