Southern Ill. communities receive $830K in federal grants

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - More than $830,000 in federal grants was awarded to communities in southern Illinois.
Both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Sesser-Valier Community Unit School District #196 will use their grants to make safety enhancements in the classroom. The sheriff’s department will receive $499,829 and the school district will receive $90,285.
East St. Louis School District #189 will use its $239,892 grant for metal detectors and locks, as well as training and communications planning.
More than 160 jurisdictions nationwide applied and received grants through a Department of Justice School Violence Program initiative that Representative Mike Bost introduced and signed into law in 2018.
“When our children and grandchildren are in school, they must have a secure learning environment,” said Bost. “As a father, a grandfather, and a former first responder, school safety is an issue that is very important to me; and I couldn’t be happier to see local school districts utilizing these grants to make their classrooms safer. Getting this legislation signed into law is one of my proudest accomplishments in Congress, and I will continue to champion efforts to keep children and teachers safe at school.”
The School Violence Prevention Program provides funding directly to states, units of local government and Indian tribes to be used to improve security at schools and on school grounds in the grantees' jurisdictions through school safety programs that include:
- coordination with local law enforcement
- training for local law enforcement to prevent school violence against others and self
- placement and use of metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures
- acquisition and installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency
- any other measure that, in the determination of the director of the COPS Office, may provide a significant improvement in security
