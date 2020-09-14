Reynolds Co. Health Department reports 35th case of COVID-19

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported its 35th positive case of COVID-19 on September 14.
This case is a direct contact to a positive case.
Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
