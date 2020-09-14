1 person injured in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was transported to an area hospital following a crash in White County on September 14.
The crash occurred at 1:12 p.m. on I-64 Eastbound at Milepost 128.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 1999 White Peterbilt Truck Tractor-Semi Trailer driven by Kenneth Helton, 46, of Shobonier, was traveling eastbound on Interstate-64 near milepost 128 in the right lane.
A 2015 Gray Honda driven by Bobby J. Green, 24, of Louisville, was traveling in the left lane at the same location.
Helton veered off the right lane onto the right shoulder, veered left back onto the roadway traveling across both lanes in front of Green.
Helton’s vehicle rolled onto its passenger side and came to rest in the median.
Green veered left into the median to avoid the Helton’s vehicle.
Helton was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Green and a passenger in Green’s vehicle were uninjured.
Charges are pending investigation.
