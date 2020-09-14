Paducah woman charged with assault and DUI after collision on Benton Road

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head on collision involving two vehicles on Benton Road at approximately 3:47 p.m. on September 14.
The operator of one of the vehicles was identified as Kelly Gilbert of Paducah.
After speaking with witnesses who observed her driving prior to the incident and after further investigation it was determined that Gilbert was possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Gilbert was transported to Lourdes ER for treatment of her injuries and subsequently charged with DUI 1st Offense (aggravated) and Assault 2nd Degree.
The operator of the second vehicle involved was flown out via helicopter due to the seriousness of his injuries.
