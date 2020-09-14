Paducah Compost Facility accepting brush, leaves and yard debris

The City of Paducah Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street is accepting brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | September 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:30 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah Compost Facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, is accepting brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents.

There is no charge for this service; however, a photo identification with the current city address is required.

At this time, the facility is not accepting brush, leaves, or yard debris from commercial contractors or non-city residents.

The Compost Facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In addition to this service, the facility is selling Premium Compost, Wood chip compost and raw wood chips.

For the safety of the employees and public due to the COVID-19 situation, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Remain in vehicle at all times.
  • Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
  • Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
  • Receipts provided by request only. For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

