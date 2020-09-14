Paducah Compost Facility accepting brush, leaves and yard debris

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah Compost Facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, is accepting brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents.
There is no charge for this service; however, a photo identification with the current city address is required.
At this time, the facility is not accepting brush, leaves, or yard debris from commercial contractors or non-city residents.
The Compost Facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
In addition to this service, the facility is selling Premium Compost, Wood chip compost and raw wood chips.
For the safety of the employees and public due to the COVID-19 situation, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Remain in vehicle at all times.
- Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
- Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
- Receipts provided by request only. For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.