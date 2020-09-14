Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Eurasia analyst Paul Triolo noted that if ByteDance retains ownership of TikTok, it won’t have actually sold anything. China doesn’t want to be seen approving a deal where a Chinese company is forced to a sale or stripped of its intellectual property, he said, while Trump can’t easily walk back a ban without major concessions he can point to. “A face saving way out of this will be very difficult for all parties to find,” he said.